Advertisement

Brussels: The European Union leaders on Wednesday decided to step up sanctions against Iran following its missile and drone attack on Israel, to prevent tensions from escalating in the Middle East.

The organisation will hold its summit in Brussels and will hold the first meeting of the EU's 27 national leaders since last week's attack and over six months of the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Advertisement

The European leaders condemned Iran's attack, reaffirming their commitment to Israel's security and called on all sides to prevent more tensions, including one in Lebanon.

Summit Chairman Charles Michel said, "We feel it's very important to do everything to isolate Iran," adding that a few new sanctions against the Islamic Republic will be imposed targeting companies involved in the production of drones and missiles.

Advertisement

Similarly, ahead of the G7 talks, Italy also favoured sanctions against arms suppliers to Iran as well as those behind attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

This development comes as Israel asserted that it will respond to Iran but has not specified how.

Advertisement

The Union's foreign ministers are due to continue the sanctions work on Monday as the United States and its allies hope new steps against the Islamic Republic will help limit any Israeli retaliation.

The European organisation already has multiple programmes that will target Iran for human rights abuses and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, including Tehran's support of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Belgium backed introducing sanctions against Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that required further legal checks.

The Chancellor further emphasised that it was important that Israel 'does not respond with a massive attack of its own.'

Advertisement

Iran launched its assault in response to an April 1 strike on its embassy in Damascus which it blamed on Israel.

(Inputs from Reuters)

