Austria Bars Unvaccinated From Restaurants, Public Gatherings Amid Rise In COVID Cases

Amid rapidly rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Austrian government issued new COVID-19 regulations barring unvaccinated people from visiting restaurants, hotels, salons, or attending public gatherings with more than 25 people. The regulations will come into effect from Monday, November 8, reported The Associated Press (AP). After a meeting with state-level leaders on Friday, November 5, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg laid down the regulations.

"It is simply our responsibility to protect the people in our country," he stated, noting the rising number of cases and overcrowded intensive care units in hospitals. Earlier, people in the country were allowed to visit restaurants, hotels, and other public places provided they had been vaccinated, recovered from the virus, or had a negative test result. For the first four weeks, the government is planning a transition phase to urge those who have not been vaccinated to get the shots. During that time, anyone who has taken at least one vaccine dose and has a valid PCR test result will be allowed to attend events visit public places.

However, after the completion of four weeks, only fully vaccinated people will be given relaxations. Notably, similar limitations were issued earlier this week in Vienna, Austria's capital city. If the situation continues to deteriorate, more limitations on unvaccinated people likely to be imposed. Last month, Schallenberg indicated that if ICUs reach one-third of their overall capacity, the government will impose lockdown restrictions on citizens who remain unvaccinated, reported the news agency.

'Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe'

As of now, 66.7% of Austria's population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 64.5% of people are fully vaccinated, making it one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe. The Austrian government stated that people are eligible for booster shots if six months have passed since their last dose. Calling it a "moral responsibility," Chancellor Schallenberg urged the unvaccinated people to get the shots as soon as possible, reported The AP.

Meanwhile, to ramp up the PCR testing, Upper Austria is introducing more at-home PCR tests, known as 'gurgle tests' in the country. In addition, the region is also expected to launch a "vaccination lottery" - modelled after a successful scheme in Burgenland. Under this scheme, prizes will be awarded at random to fully inoculated citizens, reported The Local.

(With AP inputs)

