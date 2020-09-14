Belarus Protests Enter Sixth Week With Resounding Demand For Lukashenko's Resign

In Belarus, more than 100,000 protestors marched through the streets of Minsk on Sunday, September 13 demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus protests have entered their sixth week despite multiple reports of arrest and authoritarian crackdowns on anti-government demonstrations.

On Sunday, the protestors were also seen carrying placards critical of Russia as President Alexander Lukashenko’s planned meeting on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has served 26 years in office and was declared to have won the recent elections but protestors believe that the ballot was rigged. Meanwhile, both the European Union and the United States have called the Belarus elections neither free nor fair.

Unrest continues in Belarus

Lukashenko is scheduled to visit Russia amid growing demand for his resignation. As per reports, the Belarusian President is set to leave for Russia on September 14 wherein he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last month, in a show to support for Lukashenko, Putin had said he is ready to send Russian police into Belarus if the protests turn violent. Both countries have a union agreement envisioning close political, economic and military ties. However, there are observers who believe that Lukashenko is going into the meeting in a weak position as he had previously said that Putin wants Russia to absorb Belarus entirely.

Earlier on Friday, as many as nine protestors were reported to have been arrested in the capital of Minsk. Women in Belarus were also seen forming ‘solidarity chains’ to condemn police brutality. Protestors have also been detained in the cities of Vitebsk, Gomel and Baranovichi, according to the Viasna human rights centre in Minsk.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition leader who went up against Lukashenko in the elections has been forced to flee the country after several threats to her life and is currently residing in Poland.

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich has accused Belarusian authorities of terrorising their own people as she urged protestors to remain united in the face of adversity. Alexievich reportedly summoned her supporters to her home after another opposition figure, Maxim Znak, was detained by masked men in plain clothes in the latest round-up ordered by President Alexander Lukashenko.

(Image Credits: AP)