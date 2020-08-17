German President Urges Military In Belarus To Refrain From Using Violence

Amid intensifying clampdown in Belarus, the German president has urged security forces to refrain from using force against the residents. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who holds a ceremonial post in Berlin, also called on the Minsk saying that violence against “own people” was a “sin.”

"I urge the Belarusian military not to sin against their own people by using force," Steinmeier asserted on August 17.

The country held its presidential elections on August 9, which saw a competition between Alexander Lukashenko, who was contesting for a sixth term and Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who joined the race after her husband was jailed. However, the results handed the country’s leadership to Lukashenko triggering nationwide protests.

The demonstration which entered its second week on August 17, has turned violent with the riot police using rubber bullets and water cannons on residents. According to international media reports, over 6,700 people have been arrested in the wake of elections amongst whom many have come our reported torture from the hands of security forces.

'Seek dialogue with Belarusians'

Steinmeier, who had previously shown support and admired the demonstrators' courage urged President Alexander Lukashenko to seek dialogue with them. Speaking to international media reporters, he also said that residents in Belarus deserved “solidarity and support” from the world. Despite the call, Lukashenko, who is known as the last dictator of Europe, rejected the proposal for a rerun of votes.

Adding to that, he also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene and protect his 26-year-old leadership. According to reports, in telephonic conversations on Saturday and Sunday with Kremlin, the besieged Belurasian President sought confirmation from Russia that it would provide military support against external threats. In contrast, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said that she was ready to take over the country’s leadership as nationwide protests continued.

