Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Ready To 'act As National Leader' Amid Protests

Belarusian leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, on August 17, said that she was ready to take over country’s leadership as nationwide protests continued for a second week. The country held its presidential elections on August 9, which saw a competition between Alexander Lukashenko, who was contesting for a sixth term and Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who joined the race after her husband was jailed. However, the results handed the country’s leadership to Lukashenko triggering nationwide protests.

Tikhanouskaya, who is currently in exile in Lithuania, posted a video on YouTube asserting that she was ready to become the national leader in the period of heightened violence and tension. She also reckoned that she never wanted to be a politician, however, destiny put her in the front line of a confrontation against injustice.

'Don't want to be a politician'

"I did not want to be a politician. But fate decreed that I'd find myself on the frontline of a confrontation against arbitrary rule and injustice. I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period," Tikhanovskaya said in the video.

This comes as the embattled President Alexander Lukashenko has not only rejected the calls for a rerun of votes but raised yet another call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene and protect his 26-year-old leadership. According to reports, in telephonic conversations on Saturday and Sunday with Kremlin, the besieged Belurasian President sought confirmation from Russia that it would provide military support against external threats.

Lukashenko warned the supporters that the country was battling with foreign pressure of repeating the vote on August 9 that gave him a sixth term. However, the opposition has responded with nationwide demonstrations that have attracted as many as 200,000 people. The Belarusian President said while addressing his supporters that if the authorities listen to other nations, “we will perish”.

