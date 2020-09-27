Belarus: Makei Says Foreign Interference Might Be Harmful, Asks States To Show 'wisdom'

Belarusian foreign minister and President Alexander Lukashenko’s ally Vladimir Makei has warned that foreign interference and increased sanctions would only have an “opposite effect” and would be harmful to everyone. He also called on “partner” countries to demonstrate wisdom, restraint and impartiality. Belarus’ citizens, who have been protesting against the “dictator” have garnered international support and sympathy in the recent weeks.

Regional pressure

Last month, three Balkan states imposed strict sanctions on Lukashenko and other officials accused of rigging elections. Meanwhile, Germany has refused to recognize Lukashenko as the country's leader. In addendum, spokespersons from the United Kindom and the European Union have revealed that they were preparing to sanction Belarusian individuals for their alleged involvement in Human Rights violations.

Regardless, Mekei, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly virtually asserted that there have been increasing attempts by some western countries to abuse international platform and take advantage of the situation in Belarus for their political interests. “We note with regret that increasing attempts by a series of countries to abuse international; platform including the Security Council, to further their own narrow political interests. This includes some western nations focusing their attention on the situation on the situation in Belarus” he added.

Elaborating further he said that statements brimming with cynicism have been made by series of western countries about their alleged “concern about Belarusian sovereignty and well being”. “But they are nothing other than attempts to bring chaos and anarchy to our country, to make Belarus lose many years of development.,” he added.

'Last dictator of Europe'

Known as ‘the last dictator of Europe’, Lukashenko has been facing mass protests and numerous accusations since the results of Presidential vote were first announced. The elections, which were held on August 9, saw a competition between Alexander Lukashenko, who was contesting for a sixth term and Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who joined the race after her husband was jailed.

Belarusians, who were already wary of the country's deteriorating economy and Lukashenko's repression of the opposition coalesced in and around the capital city of Minsk to show their opposition to the leader. The protests snowballed and hundreds of thousands of residents took to streets to oppose the draconian leader. However, Lukashenko engaged in a robust crackdown of the protests and deployed violent methods to curb the protests. Not only did he exiled and thwarted the opposition leaders but also asked his long time ally Vladimir Putin to interfere if protests escalated.

