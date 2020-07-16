Duck Rescued Three Months After It Was Shot With Steel-tipped Arrow, See Pics

A duck that was left with an arrow sticking out of its head for nearly three months has finally been rescued after being picked up by an animal rescue centre. The mallard had been shot through the neck and head with a steel-tipped arrow attached to a fishing line, however, he miraculously survived and also surprisingly went around three months without treatment and with an arrow stuck in him. The rescuers had been trying to capture the duck and remove the arrow but the duck had fled whenever rescuers got close.

As per reports, recently, three rescuers headed out on kayaks to rescue the mallard, who had been shot with a crossbow on the Radbuza river in Pilsen, Czech Republic. While speaking to an international media outlet, Karel Makon, from the animal rescue centre DESOP Plzen, said that the first time the rescuers tried to save the mallard was in April. Karel added that, however, the April mission was in vain as the duck always flew away and he couldn’t be caught.

The rescue mission

It was earlier this week that the animal centre decided to pull off a coordinated kayak chase to capture the bird and take him to a vet. Karel reportedly said that the rescuers succeeded by taking advantage of the fact that the mallard was moulting, which meant that he wouldn’t be able to fly until new feathers grew. While explaining the rescue mission, Karel said that this time she stood on the shore with a landing net on a long pole and two of her colleagues distracted the mallard in their kayaks.

According to reports, Karel added that the rescue mission mostly depended on luck. She further said that she quickly swang the landing net into the grass and managed to catch the injured duck. The animal centre informed that the mallard was taken to a vet where he was given an x-ray before the arrow was carefully removed. The animal centre believes that the duck was the victim of poaching as his injury seemed to be a targeted hunt. They even added that the attack could be vandalism as well. Furthermore, the centre said that the duck has recovered and has been released back into the water.

(Image: Desop Plzen/Website)

