Good News: From Courageous Six-year-old To Shop Owner's Kindness, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

Millions across the globe are still incorporating the drastic changes in lifestyle amid unforeseen circumstances, there is a lot of gloominess among people but it also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days.

But still, confined to their homes, people have managed to come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others. To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From 6-year-old's courageous story to shop owner's act of kindness, these are five best from today.

6-year-old gets 90 stitches after saving his sister from dog

Becoming a pinnacle of bravery at the mere age of six, Bridger Walker saved his little sister from a dog and in turn, suffering from severe injuries that caused him over 90 stitches. The courageous act of the boy hailing from Wyoming, United States was narrated by his aunt Nikki Walker on Instagram along with pictures of Bridger and his sister prompting responses from several Hollywood actors including Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway. The incident reportedly happened on July 9 when the dog approached the little girl but her brother stood in front of the animal to protect her.

Read: 6-year-old Gets 90 Stitches After Saving His Sister From Dog, Mark Ruffalo Comments

Shop owner gives shelter to street dog during rain

A video, that is now winning hearts all over, shows a man helping a dog amid heavy rainfall. The short video clip, shared by ‘Street dogs of Bombay’ on Instagram features a stray dog getting drenched in rain when a human interview to save it from the heavy downpour. The incident, which shows how the smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intentions.

Read: Mumbai: Shop Owner Gives Shelter To Street Dog During Rain, Netizens Laud His Kindness

50-year-old granny clears class 12 board exams

A 50-year-old mother to four and a grandmother to two, Lakyntiew Syiemlieh, passed her Class 12 exams on July 13 after she dropped out of Class 10 back in 1988. The Meghalaya Board of School Education's Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLLC) examination results were declared on Monday and Syiemlieh got third division. While speaking to a media outlet, the 50-year-old said that she has now decided to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in her favourite language, Khasi.

Read: Class 12 Results: 50-yr-old Granny Clears Exams; Plans To Pursue Bachelors Next

Lion’s ‘self-care session’ breaks internet

A 'never before seen' video of a lion, named Hubert, indulging in ‘self-care session’ has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram by the Los Angeles Zoo, the short clip surely has a ‘calming’ vibe. In the video, one can see Hubert, the lion enjoying the open. The big cat is seen licking its paws slowly with ease and making the motion highly soothing to watch.

The caption of the post read, “Calming Video: Hubert the Lion's Self-Care Session. We aren’t lion… this video will help you relax. The newest calming video with Hubert the lion”.

Read: Video Of A Lion’s ‘self-care Session’ Breaks Internet, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

Cute bond between orphaned baby elephant and trainer

A recently shared video depicting the bond between an orphaned elephant and its trainer has left netizens in awe. Shared on Twitter by ‘Zoos of Karnataka’, the clip shows Somu, the trainer walking along with Vedavathi, a rescued elephant calf. Since shared, the clip has captured everybody’s attention. While many have called the bond ‘cute’ others have taken the opportunity to voice against animal cruelty.

Read: Karnataka: Cute Bond Between Baby Elephant And Trainer Wins Internet, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.