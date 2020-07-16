Microsoft Excel Pokes Fun With 'cake Layout' Feature; Netizens Left Amazed & Also 'hungry'

Recently, a video went viral on social media which featured cakes made to look like everyday objects. The video featured cakes of different shapes such as slipper, tissue roll, handwash, soap and many others. Joining the bandwagon, Microsoft Excel also shared their own version of 'cake layout spreadsheet' to poke fun at the MS Excel users. The picture tweet not only surprised netizens but a section of Twitterati was drooling seeing it. Before checking out their reaction, check out MS Excel's tweet of 'cake layout'.

MS Excel's cake layout:

Anyone else had a chance to try out the new =CAKE function in Excel? pic.twitter.com/pq0Ez8zTM6 — Microsoft Excel (@msexcel) July 13, 2020

A user, who tried the feature, asked if he was the only one who gave it a shot. Another user also assured him that he has tried it too. On the other side, a user expressed that the MS Excel users were waiting for the 'cake layout' feature. Meanwhile, a user in the comments section inquired how to get the cake layout feature. Amid all the fun, a user requested Microsoft Excel to acknowledge the idea and consider making the feature for pie charts. Check out a few reactions below:

READ | Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee At Home & Ace The Viral Trend

However, a section of fans shared funny gifs and memes to compliment Microsoft Excel.

READ | Incredible Transition Of A Glass Of Water To Cake Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch

Well, later on, Microsoft Excel's Twitter handle shared a disclaimer. The disclaimer tweet cleared the doubts of many as it stated: "As much as we love cake, your spreadsheet will not actually become cake". Check out the disclaimer tweet below:

*Important Disclaimer about the =CAKE function*



As much as we love cake, your spreadsheet will not actually become cake by using the fictional =CAKE function. ðŸ˜… — Microsoft Excel (@msexcel) July 13, 2020

READ | Jio Glass: Reliance's Innovation Triggers Memes As Netizens Imagine Future Office Meetings

Not the cake feature, but Microsoft Excel has introduced a new feature that can calculate totals by inserting a Total Row in the tables. Recently, they shared a short video to give a demo. The demo video helped the users to learn how to apply it.

Let #Excel calculate your totals for you by inserting a Total Row into your tables. ðŸ¤“ Learn how: https://t.co/LNIgtIi8bq pic.twitter.com/rvhILP2MET — Microsoft Excel (@msexcel) July 15, 2020

READ | Video Of A Lion’s ‘self-care Session’ Breaks Internet, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

Meanwhile, the food trends in 2020, especially during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the globe, often took the internet by storm. A few months back, the recipe of Dalgona coffee took the internet by storm. After the Korean trend of Dalgona coffee went viral, people across the globe participated and shared the picture of their cup of Dalgona coffee.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.