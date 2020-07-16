Twitter Hack: Netizens Respond With Hilarious Memes, Called It The 'true Money Heist'

Twitter accounts of several high profile celebrities and businessmen were recently hacked. These celebs included Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and others. After this incident, Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes and a bit of celebrity schadenfreude. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Hilarious memes triggered by recent Twitter hacking

After the twitter accounts of celebrities like musician Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian West, and former American President Barack Obama were hacked, the hackers asked gullible netizens for cash transfers, offering to double the amount within a specific period of time. Several individuals fell for this trap and lost their savings to the hackers.

Now, Twitter is being flooded with hilarious memes around this hacking incident. Here are a few memes over the hacking of the Twitter accounts:

hacker is catching everyone

-Apple

- Elon Musk

-Bloomberg

-Cashapp

-Jeff Bezos

-Bill Gates

-Uber

- Tron

- Justin Sun

- Bitcoin

- Coinbase

- BINANCE

- Gemini

- Coindesk

- Charlee Lee

- Joe Biden

- Benjamin Netanyahu

- Barack Obama



Laxmi chit fund 1Ka2

Anuradha#hackedtwitter pic.twitter.com/FKuCmwy96O — Akshay Chaudhari (@TheDevostator) July 16, 2020

Hacking everybody except Trump. I sense foul play — Mel🍫 (@melanieUTD) July 15, 2020

yeah they hacked everyone likable — ok maybe i am flygon (@flygon36) July 15, 2020

The man behind the hacking pic.twitter.com/dCXONkciyl — SS (@Sxkariya) July 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

So someone said President Trump isn't on the list what happened 😏😏🙈



Hackers now will be like 👇 time to invest 👇 pic.twitter.com/5566IObBhZ — Onah A. Caleb (@onahcaleb1) July 15, 2020

The scammers when the FBI tracks them down pic.twitter.com/tFaF0siGjo — K23 (@BucksFan023) July 15, 2020

These are not the only high profile accounts hacked in recent times. Some of the world’s richest personalities have been hacked too. They include celebrities like Elon Musk, Justin Sun, and Bill Gates. After getting hacked, netizens were asked to transfer cash in cryptocurrency to a particular address. Even former American President Barack Obama’s account was hacked for the same purpose.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

The hackers asked for $1000 to be sent on a particular address and promised to double the amount in a moment. It was a limited time only offer and many people fell for the trap. The accounts of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffet were also hacked. It has led to turmoil among law agencies.

The hacker group behind this incident has not been revealed yet. However, the official Twitter handle of Twitter posted a message for its users saying, “We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.” It also talked about the password setting and wrote, ‘We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience.”

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.