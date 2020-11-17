Eiffel Tower's Original Staircase Up For Sale; Here's How Much They Are Expected To Fetch

In a one-of-a-kind auction, the original staircase that was attached to the iconic tourist attraction in Paris, the Eiffel Tower has been put on sale. Introducing the spiral staircase as “no need to introduce this piece of French landmark”, the Paris-based auction house’s said in an Instagram post that it would be put to auction on December 1. Giving the people a chance to own an original section from 1889 of the architectural marvel, construction of which began on January 28, 1887.

The evidently rusted but treasured staircase is nearly 3 metres high and is comprised of 14 steps. It was used to connect the second and third levels of the monument. According to the same Instagram caption, four years ago, in 2016, another set of iconic from “the iron lady” was sold for half a million euros. Moreover, this is the fourth time that the same auction house has offered a section of the Eiffel Tower with the first auction being made in 2013.

Seven years ago, the first time a part of one of the most visited tourist attractions was sold which was a separate set of original staircase and was sold at the price of €220,000 including the fees. Now, the latest section that was only recently revealed by the Artcurial is estimated to sell for €30,000 – 40,000.

Artcurial’s Instagram’s caption said, “No need to introduce this piece of French landmark! On the occasion of our Art Déco & Design sale on December 1st, Artcurial will be selling a part of the stairs from the Eiffel Tower!”

“Nearly 3 meters high and comprised of 14 steps, this spiral staircase from 1889 used to connect the second and third levels of the monument. In 2016, another set of iconic from the one we call “the iron lady” was sold for half a million euros,” it added.

Why was the Eiffel Tower built?

In 1887, the Eiffel Tower was built when nothing remotely similar to it was ever built. It was not only twice as high as the dome of St Peter’s in Rome but also the Great Pyramid of Giza. Moreover, as opposed to the other historical structures, the French Tour Eiffel was erected in just two years as it completed on March 31, 1889. However, what is less known about the Paris marvel is that a competition of designers was held for designs for a suitable monument by the French government called International Exposition of 1889 to celebrate the centenary of the French Revolution. Even though more than 100 plans were submitted, the Centennial Committee accepted that of a bridge engineer Gustave Eiffel.

