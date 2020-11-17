Dog Survives After Falling From 70 Feet High Cliff In Texas, Netizens Hail 'hero' Rescuers

In another miraculous tale, a dog survived after falling from a 70 feet cliff in the US. The accident occurred in Austin, Texas wherein the pooch named Stout, who was off-leash, fell off a high cliff near the Pennybacker Bridge. However, he was rescued in time after R Luddy, Special Operations Training Captain, who was eating brunching nearby, rushed to the spot.

According to a Facebook post, Luddy was waiting for his colleagues at the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) when a small group of people approached him asking him for help. “They told Captain Luddy that a dog had fallen off a cliff nearby and asked if he could help. Captain Luddy, of course, sprung into action,” it added in the post.

“Captain Luddy rigged an anchor strap to a tree, attached a rappel line and safety line to the anchor, and rappelled down the cliff face. After searching for a short time, Captain Luddy located “Stout” who was mostly unharmed. He then fashioned a leash out of rescue ropes, found an accessible trail, and walked Stout out of the greenbelt to reunite with his owner,” the team wrote describing the rescue process.

'Scary story with happy ending'

Since shared, the "scary story with a happy, feel-good ending!" has racked up over 500 reactions from people with most of them flooding the comment section to lad the rescuers. Walking my dogs on Bridges scares me. I'm always verifying that leashes and harnesses are tight and I have a little heart attack if they start to get anywhere near the edge… Great job sir!!, wrote one user who said it was relatable. Meanwhile, another added, “Kudos to the medics! The moral of the story is really NEVER LET YOUR DOG OFF LEASH in an unfenced area!"

Read: Elephant Calf Falls Into Well In Ramgarh, Reunited With Herd After Rescue

Read: AC Odyssey: How To Kill Medusa In The Boss Fight To Rescue Ligeia?

Read: Chris Evans And Olympian Aly Raisman Arrange A Playdate For Their Rescue Dogs

Read: Video: ‘Heroes’ Rescue Scared Dog Clinging To Building In Floodwaters, Netizens All Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.