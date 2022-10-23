Emmanuel Macron Slams US For Selling Gas At Higher Prices; Calls It 'double Standard'

As Europe reeled under a severe energy crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron slammed the United States for selling gas for more than 3-4 times higher than the domestic rates. Calling the practice a "double standard", Macron said the US-made policies "left Europe with no option other than paying the demanded price". The critical remarks from Paris came as the country has been witnessing an abrupt surge of gas prices ever since the two countries-- Russia and Ukraine-- indulged in a full-fledged war. Moreover, Macron has been facing tough responses from his citizens, who have been demanding a respite from the increasing energy prices. Besides, workers in French oil refineries TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil have also been staging a protest for more than two weeks.

While addressing a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels, Macron said, "American gas is 3-4 times cheaper on the domestic market than the price at which they offer it to Europeans. These are double standards." According to a report by OilPrice.com, US natural gas exports to France increased 421% during the first eight months of this year. On the other hand, LNG prices increased by 1094% in August alone. Further, President Macron said he would raise the issue during his upcoming visit to the US this December.

Macron asks EU to prepare a road for next winter

Ahead of the chilling winter season, Macron called on the EU to prepare a road map for the next cold season. He reiterated the 27-nation bloc must prepare the blueprint without the Russian gas and "most importantly at lower prices". The President underscored that the bloc has a double challenge- how to secure gas for the next season and second-- how to deal with the soaring energy prices. "We have a double challenge: to lower prices compared to today and empower ourselves to provide a mechanism to prepare for next winter. It [the next winter] will not be easier than this one, on the contrary - we take into consideration that we will have to do without Russian gas at all," Russian news agency TASS quoted him as saying during the presser.