EU, China Set For Virtual Summit To Cool Tensions After Bitterness Over Hong Kong

The European Union and China are set to hold formal talks on June 22 which will be virtually attended by China’s President Xi Jinping, seeking to cool the ongoing tensions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will hold video conferences with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang.

According to media reports, no joint statement is expected after the summit which is scheduled to start at 1.30pm IST. EU countries have criticised China over its handling of coronavirus which has spiralled globally with nearly 9 million confirmed cases and over 468,000 deaths related to the infectious disease so far.

The relations have become even more bitter after members of the European Parliament called upon EU to consider filing a lawsuit against China over its overreach in affairs of Hong Kong. In a resolution adopted June 19, the European Parliament voted in favour of bringing China before the International Court of Justice over its decision to adopt a new national security law for Hong Kong.

'Assault on autonomy'

MEPs alleged that China’s decision to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. They called the new legislation as an assault on Hong Kong’s autonomy and strongly condemned China’s constant and increasing interference in the city’s internal affairs.

“The European Parliament is greatly concerned by the steady deterioration of civil and political rights, and press freedom in Hong Kong and calls for an independent and impartial investigation into the police’s use of force against pro-democracy protesters,” the statement read.

The new law has raised fresh concerns after top Chinese lawmakers added “collusion” with foreign forces as an offence in the draft national security law. The parliament has urged member states of Council and the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell to address the issue of the national security law for Hong Kong as a top priority at EU-China Summit.

