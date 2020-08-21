EU, CureVac Conclude Talks For 225 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

On August 20, the European Commission and German firm CureVac said that they had concluded the first round of talks regarding the supply of at least 225 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine to EU states. According to the contract between the Commission and CureVac, donations will also be made to lower and middle income countries. Reports suggest that they are also in contact with Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi for their vaccines which are in the process of development. Last week, they also agreed on an advanced purchase deal with AstraZeneca for at least 300 million doses of the shot it is developing with Oxford University.

180 additional doses to also be included

Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission President reportedly said that each round of talks with the pharmaceutical industry will bring them closer to battle the novel coronavirus. Reports by international media suggest that on August 20, CureVac revealed that the talks included an option to supply 180 million additional doses. The European Union will soon negotiate a contract with the company leading to its first bilateral deal. The deal will be aimed at acquiring the vaccine for all the EU member states. The company’s shares that soared as much as 222% rose almost 8% in premarket trade on August 20.

EU officials reportedly said that the Commission was also in talks with U.S. biotech firm Moderna and German firm BioNtech as it is developing a vaccine with U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer. According to the reports, the approach of CureVac is similar to Moderna and BionTech as it is completely based on RNA. RNA includes pieces of genetic code that encourage human cells to produce proteins which are therapeutic. CureVac reportedly said that it could start a massive human trial on its vaccine in the last quarter of this year. However, the final decision will be made on the basis of current trials.

(Image Credits: PTI)