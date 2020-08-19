Finland Imposes Strict Border Restrictions, EU Countries Removed From 'green Travel List'

On August 19, the government of Finland announced that they have removed most EU countries from its "green travel list". According to the reports, arrivals from very few places will now be able to enter the country without any restriction. The development comes as a measure to battle the novel coronavirus.

Finland imposes border restrictions

Reports suggest that only the people coming from Italy, Hungary, Slovakia, Estonia and Lithuania will now be allowed to enter Finland without self-isolation for two weeks and any other restriction. Also, people from a few non-EU countries like Georgia, Rwanda and South Korea are allowed to enter the country with few measures that will come into force from August 24. Finland has reported a total number of 7,805 infections till date with 334 casualties.

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo reportedly said in a press conference that Finland has the most strict border policy in the European Union and that is because the government wanted the country to be free from coronavirus. Ohisalo also announced that restrictions on Finland's land borders with Sweden and Norway will be eased. This will be done to allow the residents living on either side to cross more easily for everyday purposes.

According to reports, the government had said in June that it will allow arrivals from countries with fewer than fewer than 8 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population. However, ministers have made exceptions for countries with under 10 cases. Finland has the lowest number of coronavirus cases in the entire Europe. Reports suggest that the country registered 5.3 new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks. However, the number is now rising. Reports suggest that Ministers also discussed banning flights from Skopje during a cabinet talk. Skopje is the capital city of North Macedonian and has brought "an extremely high number of infections" to Finland, said Transport Minister Timo Harakka.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)