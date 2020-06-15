France Lifts Most Coronavirus Restrictions, Allows Inter-Europe Travel

France is fully reopening the country and lifting the remaining curbs that were put in place to contain the coronavirus spread after three months of intense lockdown. According to reports, French President Emmanuel Macron on June 14 in a televised address said that it's about time to lift all the restrictions and allow businesses to operate as usual because the country has won its first victory against the virus. However, Macron added that the risk of the virus returning again cannot be ignored and social distancing norms to be followed. The recent ease in restrictions will mainly benefit the Paris region as other parts of the country were allowed to reopen earlier this month.

Read: France Reports Drop In New Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalisation Rate Continues To Fall

Restaurants and cafes across the country will be allowed to resume operations and travel to other European nations will also be allowed without restrictions. However, travellers from the United Kingdom and Spain will have to face a two-week isolation period. Old-age homes will now be allowed to accept visitors and family members will be allowed to see their loved ones, which was earlier restricted as part of the precautionary measure.

Read: France To Hold Second Round Of Postponed Elections On June 28

Macron also informed that schools will be allowed to reopen in the country from June 22, except for high schools. Macron also said that the municipal elections that were earlier scheduled to take place in March and were postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic will now be held on June 28. According to reports, more than 16 million people from 5,000 cities and towns are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

Read: Macron Says Accelerating France’s Exit From Lockdown For Greater Economic Independence

COVID-19 in France

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, France has recorded 1,94,153 confirmed cases so far, of which over 29,000 people have lost their lives. The mortality and infection rate in France has dropped significantly in the past two weeks, which has encouraged the government to resume operations in the country.

Read: France: Prez Macron Claims 'first Victory' Against COVID-19, Declares Paris A 'green Zone'

