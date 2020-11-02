Hindu Homes Attacked In Bangladesh After Man Extends Support To France Amid Global Row

A shocking video has emerged from the Comilla district in Bangladesh where a mob can be seen attacking Hindu houses in Kurbanpur over an alleged communal post.

The incident happened after a Hindu man from the locality expressed support to France on social media against the backdrop of the recent terrorist attacks that are taking place in the country at the hands of Islamist radicals. In retaliation, a mob reached his locality in Chittagong on Sunday and burned down his home, attacking other homes of the community in the area as well.

Stones were pelted and houses were set on fire as the mob stormed into the locality and destroyed the homes of at least 10 Hindu families.

The Bangladesh Police is said to have booked the Hindu man for 'hurting religious sentiments', while 2 men have been arrested for leading the mob to destroy the Hindu homes in the locality.

Some reports have also stated that the Hindu man had allegedly shared the Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Prophet Mohammed, which had caused the massive uproar in France.

France's strong crackdown on terrorism has sent shockwaves of displeasure across Islamic nations which have labelled Macron's crackdown on terror as attempts to clampdown Islam and Muslims. The row escalated after a French teacher was brutally decapitated by a man who allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar”, outraged after the teacher showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. Weeks later, three people, including a sexton lost their lives in a brutal knife attack inside a Church in the Southern French city of Nice. One of the victims, a 60-year-old woman was beheaded in a similar manner by the attacker.

After France's President Macron upheld the freedom of expression of Charlie Hebdo and slammed 'Islamist separatists', a global row began with countries such as Turkey launching slanderous personal attacks on the French President.

