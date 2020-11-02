Last Updated:

Shekhar Suman Slams Bollywood Stars' Statement On France Killings; Question Silence On SSR

Shekhar Suman slammed Bollywood stars' recent statement on France killings while maintaining complete silence on the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shekhar Suman slams Bollywood stars'statement on France killings, question silence on SSR

The silence of some of the biggest Bollywood stars on the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been a talking point in recent months. One of those who has raised this point has been Shekhar Suman. The actor recently expressed his displeasure over a joint statement from celebrities including some Bollywood stars on the killings in France, but not uttering a word for the late actor.

Shekhar Suman slams Bollywood statement on France amid silence on Sushant

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman called the Bollywood stars ‘namakool pseudo’ for strongly reacting on the killings in France. He added, “When they should have spoken about SSR, their minds and mouths were both locked.”

A teacher had been beheaded in France after he had shown a controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoon, and President Macron’s statements defending the cartoons led to further outrage, that led to three persons being killed in a knife attack few days ago.

Recently, 130 Indians including Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, along with lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan had a shared a statement about being ‘deeply disturbed’ by the killings in France. They had ‘unequivocally and unconditionally"  condemned the killings and some of the ‘whataboutery’ of the religious groups. 

Shekhar Suman on SSR

Shekhar Suman has always maintained that he believed that Sushant’s death, that took place on June 14, was murder. He was one of the prominent names to raise voice for a CBI probe in the case. Recently, the Movers & Shakers star also expressed his dissatisfaction over the pace and lack of updates of the CBI probe into the case. 

