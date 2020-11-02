Shekhar Suman Slams Bollywood Stars' Statement On France Killings; Question Silence On SSR

The silence of some of the biggest Bollywood stars on the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been a talking point in recent months. One of those who has raised this point has been Shekhar Suman. The actor recently expressed his displeasure over a joint statement from celebrities including some Bollywood stars on the killings in France, but not uttering a word for the late actor.

READ: Sushant's Friend Ganesh Opines, 'economy Could Be Affected If No Justice For Sushant'

Shekhar Suman slams Bollywood statement on France amid silence on Sushant

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman called the Bollywood stars ‘namakool pseudo’ for strongly reacting on the killings in France. He added, “When they should have spoken about SSR, their minds and mouths were both locked.”

France mein jo hatya hui hai uske baarey mein chand film industry ke namakool pseudo jam ke bol rahe hain,uske khilaaf aawaz utha rahe hain lekin SSR ke baarey mein bolney ke waqt inke dimaag aur zubaan dono pe taala lag gaya tha. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 2, 2020

A teacher had been beheaded in France after he had shown a controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoon, and President Macron’s statements defending the cartoons led to further outrage, that led to three persons being killed in a knife attack few days ago.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Pay Tribute With Traditional 'haka' In New Zealand, Fans React

Recently, 130 Indians including Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, along with lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan had a shared a statement about being ‘deeply disturbed’ by the killings in France. They had ‘unequivocally and unconditionally" condemned the killings and some of the ‘whataboutery’ of the religious groups.

Shekhar Suman on SSR

Shekhar Suman has always maintained that he believed that Sushant’s death, that took place on June 14, was murder. He was one of the prominent names to raise voice for a CBI probe in the case. Recently, the Movers & Shakers star also expressed his dissatisfaction over the pace and lack of updates of the CBI probe into the case.

Socha tha hum sabki ladai rang layegi..qatil pakda jaayega aur Sushant ko nyay mil jaayega lekin mayoos ho gaya hoon.Haara nahin lekin pareshaan ho gaya hoon.

Case itna peeche reh gaya hai ki ab dikhai bhi nahin de raha hai. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 28, 2020

READ: Sushant's Cousin, BJP Candidate For Bihar Polls, Shares Health Update After Heart Attack

READ: Sushant's Fan From Poland Says, 'Don't Celebrate Halloween, Watch SSR's Films Today'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.