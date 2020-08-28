France's President Emmanuel Macron To Visit Beirut Next Week

French President Emmanuel Macron, the first world leader to visit Lebanon after the massive Beirut explosion, will visit the country on September 1 in order to pressurise local politicians into pushing ahead with the creation of a government that can execute urgent reforms and reconstruction. Reportedly, he will offer French support and will also ensure that millions in international aid go to those in need.

As per several reports, Macron will depart on August 31 for a full day of meetings on September 1 in an attempt to boost the reconstruction effort. The French President will also look at political issues as Lebanon searches for a new government and designate a new prime minister early next week. Speaking on Macron’s upcoming visit, a French official reportedly stated that the president will not give up. The official added that Macron made a commitment to do what needs to be done and to apply the necessary pressure to put this programme in place.

The official reportedly also said that it was time for Lebanese political parties to step aside and ensure a government of change was put into place. Macron visited Beirut on August 6, two days after a massive explosion. On August 9, he chaired a video conference that saw world leaders pledge more than 250 million euros ($295 million) for Beirut.

Lebanese PM Hassan Diab’s government resigns

The consultations with members to designate a new prime minister comes after Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government resigned on August 10 over the blast. The explosion that rocked the port of Beirut on August 4 had triggered public fury and mass protests. The blast was caused after nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded at Beirut’s port where they had been stored for six years.

The explosion, the most destructive incident in Lebanon’s history, killed over 180 people, injured nearly 6,000 and left nearly 300,000 people homeless. The head of Lebanon's customs authority was arrested on August 17 after being questioned over the massive explosion. The investigation was focused on why explosive ammonium nitrate was being stored at the city's port.

Lebanon, a former French protectorate, is also facing a surge in coronavirus cases after the blast, prompting medical officials to suggest a two-week lockdown to try to contain the pandemic. Apart from the blast and COVID-19, the country is also mired in its worst financial crisis and Western nations have reportedly said they will not help the nation before reforms are carried out because corruption is widespread.

(Image credit: AP)

