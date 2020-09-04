German Chancellor Angela Merkel Under Pressure To End Nord Stream 2 Project With Russia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under pressure to withdraw support from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project that is currently under construction and is jointly funded by Russia and Germany. The 1,230 kilometres long pipeline that is nearing completion underneath the Baltic Sea is said to be at risk after German politicians urged Merkel to end her support following confirmation of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's poisoning.

According to The Guardian, German Green party leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt said that the project can no longer be pursued jointly with Russia and urged Merkel to use it to pressurise Kremlin into answering for the alleged attack on Navalny by the Russian state. Katrin also dubbed Russia to be operating in mafia-like structures and said Navalny's case needs to have real consequences.

Meanwhile, Merkel is reported to be pressure to end Germany's support for the pipeline project from her own party member Norbert Röttgen, who called on the German Chancellor to give a strong answer to Kremlin, which the Russian President Vladimir Putin understands. Norbert Röttgen told the press that continuing with the project would amount to encouraging Putin's "inhumane politics".

Recently, speculations were that Merkel is "frustrated" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and no longer desires to act as a bridge between the West and Russia. Merkel's frustration is evident in the speed at which she responded after doctors announced finding traces of Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in Navalny's samples, calling for an investigation in Russia.

Navalny's alleged poisoning

As far as Navalny's case is concerned, he was shifted to Germany from Russia for detailed treatment after falling ill under suspicious circumstances while travelling from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20.

He was immediately taken to the hospital and was put in an induced coma. During his treatment in Germany, it was discovered that the politician was poisoned using Novichok, a lethal nerve agent developed by the Russian-state during the Cold War era.

