German Man Accidentally Buys 28 Tesla Vehicles Worth 1.4 Million Euros

Tesla has become a major hit among rich car owners who want to switch to electric vehicles with superior technology, without compromising on the looks. But attempt to buy a Tesla Model 3 became a nightmare for a man in Germany who accidentally ordered 28 Tesla cars worth 1.4 million euros.

According to a Reddit post, which has now been reported by international media, a German man ended up ordering 28 Tesla cars due to technical glitch on the company’s website. The post, written by the man’s son, explained how the glitch caused the audaciously expensive error.

The Reddit user, who goes by the name ‘Ballon-man’, said that his father was looking to replace his old Ford Kuga with a Tesla Model 3. After filling all the required details, the man tried to complete the order by clicking on ‘Confirm’ button but an error message popped up saying the order can't be placed because of a payment issue.

'Hit us like a truck'

The user said that other customers were facing similar issues which meant the problem was with Tesla’s website. The man kept trying to place the order and was successful after several failed attempts. Apparently, he had clicked 27 times during the unsuccessful attempts but the order kept getting placed in the background.

“Then, it hit us like a truck. All 27 times we tried to get through because it "didn't work", an order was placed but we got no notification. We only found out when logging in with our Tesla-Account on their website. We ordered 27 Teslas. 52k each” wrote the Reddit user.

While there was an option available to cancel the orders, the family had to pay non-refundable order fee, 100 euro per car, which meant the family had to pay 2700 euros because of a technical glitch. However, the man dialled Tesla customer support and they cancelled all 28 orders for free and asked to send a new order.

