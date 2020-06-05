Greece: Hundreds Of People Gather To Watch Live 'drive-in' Music Concert

In Greece, hundreds of people gathered at a stadium on June 2 for a drive-in music concert, one of its kind mass gatherings since the country first imposed lockdown in March due to coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, the concert took place in a football stadium in Athens, where people flocked in to watch a free performance of popular Greek singer Natasa Theodoridou. People watched Natasa perform from their cars with their vehicles parked at designated spots inside the stadium.

The singer took to her Instagram handle to thank all those who attended the festival and wrote, "Greece..culturalism..democracy..philosophy...Olympic Games .. music ..theatre..architecture .. Courts .. Mathematics..medicine..we are always ahead ... thank you all one by one through my heart."

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Greece has recorded 2,937 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 179 people have lost their lives, while 1,374 have been treated successfully.

Other drive-in events

A similar music event was held in Sri Lanka a few days ago, where people gathered to watch their favorite band perform live in a drive-in concert. However, the concert was not free and people were charged for the event. According to reports, the money raised from the concert went to the government's COVID-19 response fund.

Meanwhile, in Denmark and the Czech Republic, football fans were treated with a special drive-in screening of live matches of their domestic soccer leagues which recently resumed after months of lockdown. It is reported that only 300 fans were allowed to drive in to watch Sparta Prague's first game outside the stadium in the Czech Republic. In Denmark, two thousand cars arrived to watch the live match at the drive-in screening between FC Midtjylland and Horsens.

