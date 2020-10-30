India & France Discuss Radical Terrorism, Assert 'shouldn't Postpone Coordinated Response'

India on Friday reiterated its support to France against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the country talking how the two countries shared a common threat of 'terrorism and radicalism'. During a dialogue between India's Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and French diplomats including Secretary-General Francois Delattre, India and France reinforced their resolve to strengthen their key partnership for progress with India strongly condemning the militant attacks in the country.

"Terrorism and the radicalism that gives rise to it are the most chilling form of censorship. They threaten our cherished democratic freedoms and our shared republican ideals. The events of the past week in Paris and Nice have been horrific. India stands by France," said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla, as per an official statement.

"We cannot pretend such actions come from simply lone-wolf initiatives and misguided individuals. There is an infrastructure of radicalism, including its online manifestations, that comes into play. It has the backing of states and organised institutions. You know who they are. We cannot and should not postpone a coordinated and definitive response," the statement added.

A dialogue with great convergence, extraordinary breadth&depth between Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla &Mr.Francois Delattre,Sec.Gnrl @francediplo.Consistent with the growing strength&relevance for a key Strategic Partnership for both countries set a stage for further progress pic.twitter.com/q2emxeSrgy — India in France (@Indian_Embassy) October 30, 2020

India stands with France: PM Modi

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted on the horrific knife attack in a French church expressing his condolences to the families of the victims and the citizens of France. Strongly condemning the heinous attack, PM Modi declared that India stood by France in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi's support to France comes hours after three people lost their lives in a brutal knife attack inside a church in the Southern French city of Nice.

The attack comes weeks after a French teacher was brutally decapitated in a similar manner by a man who allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar”, outraged after the teacher showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the teacher, Samuel Paty, "was killed because Islamists want their future" strongly declaring that France would "not give up its cartoons". President Emmanuel Macron's tough stance on Islamist terror has sent waves of displeasures across Islamic nations.

