Italian Police Recover Stolen Copy Of Vinci's Work, Museum Unaware Of Theft

Italian police have recovered the copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi, a painting that was housed in Naples' Doma Museum, which had no clue that the work had been stolen from its depository. According to The Guardian, the painting was found at a flat in Naples, the 36-year-old owner of which has been taken into custody on suspicion of receiving stolen goods. The museum, which owns the painting, had no idea the work was stolen while it remained shut due to COVID-19 concerns.

There was no official complaint about the missing painting prior to the police discovering it at a flat in Naples. The painting was found on Saturday after the police conducted a raid at the house of the 36-year-old, who had kept the work inside his cupboard. The police have reportedly returned the 500-year-old painting to the museum. The oil painting, which is a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi, is believed to have been made by artist Giacomo Alibrandi in the 1500s.

Original painting sold for a record $450 million

The painting shows Jesus Christ pointing his right hand upwards while holding a crystal ball in his left hand. The painting is inspired by Salvator Mundi, meaning 'Savior of the World' in Latin, an original work of Leonardo da Vinci. The original painting was bought by Saudi Prince Badr bin Abdullah in 2017 for a whopping $450 million, a record which still holds as the most expensive painting ever sold at a public auction. The painting was reportedly bought by the prince on behalf of Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, who wanted to display the work at Louvre Abu Dhabi. However, it was later reported that the painting is currently in possession of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Italian police are currently investigating how the painting was stolen from the museum when it was shut during the COVID-19 lockdown. Police have not found any evidence to suggest a forced break-in. Police suspect the role of someone working in the international art trade.

