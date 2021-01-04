Artist From Texas Recreates Famous Artworks With Her Dog, Have A Look

An artist named Eliza is recreating pieces of art using an adorable canine and her pieces have left the netizens in complete awe. From the Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh or the American Gothic by Grant Wood, the Texas-based artist has recreated all these pieces. She also has her own website where she is selling products like her recreation notebook, recreation postcards, creepy card pack and much more.

Unusual recreations

The website says that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shipping times have been delayed as she urges the customers to stay patient. In all the images that Eliza has posted, she has used side by side comparisons and the similarities are mind-blowing. “These works search for selfhood and reclamation of lost memories resulting from a traumatic brain injury. The sedimentary addition and subtraction of paint functions both as literal and metaphorical archaeology of memory. Faces are fragmented, broken, and hidden; ambiguous, but sincere. A violent collision between my own physicality, paint, and image, the resulting canvases house a rich eruption of painting - a record of my re-genesis of self”, says her official website. Let's have a look at her artworks.

(Image Credits: elizareinhardt.com)

(Image Credits: elizareinhardt.com)

(Image Credits: elizareinhardt.com)

Blown away by her work, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Happy New Year, Eliza and "Finnie"! Thank you both for brightening some very dark days in 2020. xoxoxo And this photo is brilliant, BTW. Especially love the @targetstyle pick up bags!". Another person wrote, "Incredible use of household items! Did Finn get to taste the bagel?". Netizens can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Instagram/eliza_reinhardt)

