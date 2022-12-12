Josep Borrell Calls Bribery Charges Against European Parliament 'very Very Worrisome'

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, on Monday, expressed serious concern over the arrests that took place due to alleged corruption at the European Parliament, BBC reported. Speaking to reporters, Borell said that the news is "certainly very, very worrisome.” "We are facing some events, some facts, that certainly worries me as a former president of the European Parliament,” he said, clarifying that the ongoing probe does not involve anyone from the diplomatic service of the European Union.

Meanwhile, Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney stated that the charges against four individuals were "very damaging,” adding that "we need to get to the bottom of it". Among those apprehended is European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili. Prosecutors believe that the parliament was bribed through presents or money by a Gulf state, possibly Qatar, which has denied the allegation.

On Friday, Belgian police seized about €600,000 in cash and took electronics while conducting 16 searches in Belgium’s capital of Brussels. Two days later, prosecutors stated that four people have been charged and two have been released from arrest. "They are charged with participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption," the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Is Eva Kaili involved?

While those who are involved in the investigation haven’t been named to the public, it has been reported that Kaili is among those indicted for the crime. Eva Kaili, a member of the European Parliament for eight years, was suspended from the post of vice-president by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, whose spokesperson said that she "stands firmly against corruption" and is "fully cooperating" with authorities.

Following the allegations, Kaili was also suspended from the Socialists and Democrats Group of the parliament, as well as ousted from Greece’s Pasok party. Prosecutors are said to have frozen all assets owned by Kaili. Furthermore, she has been asked to immediately resign by the parliament’s Green bloc’s co-president Terry Reintke, who said, "We shouldn't even have to remove her from her vice president position. This should be done by her proactively." With the investigation underway, opposition MEPs and watchdogs have said that the corruption charges could potentially become the most explosive bribery scandal in the history of the European Parliament.