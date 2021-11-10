Kamala Harris In Paris To Meet Macron To Mend Strained Ties With 'US' Oldest Alliance'

United States Vice President (VP) Kamala Harris arrived in Paris later on Tuesday to mend strained ties with "America's oldest ally," France. She is accompanied by US' second gentleman and husband Douglas Emhoff. In the first visit after being elected as VP, Harris took to social media and said looking forward to "meeting with allies and partners to discuss work to address the most urgent challenges of our time."

Harris began her trip by meeting American and French scientists working on COVID-19 management at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, the AP reported. VP Harris mentioned that the trip to the institute was a special remembrance as her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, conducted breast cancer research with the same institute in1980s. Her trip also underscored the joint determination of Paris and Washington to tackle global challenges, including a robust fight against COVID-19.

.@SecondGentleman and I have landed in France. I’m looking forward to meeting with our allies and partners to discuss our work to address the most urgent challenges of our time. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 9, 2021

VP Harris to meet President Macron tomorrow

Harris is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. The leaders will discuss the administration's progress, strengthening alliances and partnerships in Europe and around the world, Harris said in a statement released on November 8. She is also expected to meet leaders at the Paris Peace Forum and "address the rising inequality that exacerbated during the pandemic." To promote security and stability in cyberspace, VP Harris will also participate in a "high-level" meet on Paris Agenda for Technology and Digital Domain.

"I look forward to discussing with President Macron our work together on the most urgent challenges of our time —including the climate crisis, the global health crisis, and regional security concerns. We will also discuss new opportunities for collaboration in the area of space," Harris said in her statement.

The four-day trip comes after diplomatic relations between Washington and Paris hit historic lows as the US engaged in a trilateral security pact with Australia and UK. The AUKUS pact cost France a loss of $65 billion on its defence deal, under which it sold conventional diesel-powered submarines to Australia. Additionally, France was apprised about the deal just hours ahead of its official announcement. Harris' trip is also expected to bring new developments between the American and French governments after Biden last month acknowledged that the US had been "clumsy" in handling the issue.

