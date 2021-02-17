KFC Spain Shares A Hilarious Godzilla Vs Kong Meme, Netizens Say 'this Is Gold'

KFC Spain recently tweeted the popular Godzilla vs Kong meme from the trailer of the Hollywood movie right before the release. The fast food chain was taking a jibe at its competitors – McDonald’s and Burger King. Many brands often use social media platforms to poke their rivals for fun and it goes well with the audience most of the times. And now recently, a similar trend started after KFC Spain post and the netizens just cannot get enough of it.

'Meme war'

The image posted by KFC is a collage which involves Godzilla, Kong and Doge. The image tries to portray how KFC, which is being represented by Doge emerges the winner as it smashes the baseball bat on both McDonald’s and Burger King, which are being represented by Godzilla and Kong. Let’s have a look at the hilarious tweet.

Various other brands also got involved in this fun fight. Brands like Burker King, 100 Montaditos also took to their official Twitter handle and made similar tweets. In a tweet by Burger King, it is trying to show how thr brand is complete controlled by Popeyes.

Having a gala time on watching such memes, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user made a hilarious remark, when he shared the image of the famour character Guss Fring from the American show 'Breaking Bad' as he wrote, "Los pollos hermanos > all". Another person wrote, "Burger King should be King Kong for obvious reasons, their burgers taste cute". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the tweet with their own captions.

Los pollos hermanos > all pic.twitter.com/TnMHtwUyjB — Erennn (@erensays) February 15, 2021

This is gold https://t.co/Lkwc8vbcmy — Franz Kafka A.K.A (Monkey Beats) (@MB_254) February 16, 2021

Lo siento, pero tiene mucho más sentido así pic.twitter.com/zbiYPpoWj1 — Fran Ruiz (@FranRuiz1906) February 15, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/KFC)