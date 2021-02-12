Last Updated:

Weetabix Disgusts One & All With Weird Combo; Domino's, Israel, Tinder, US Embassy Shocked

Cereal firm Weetabix has been criticised since it shared an unusual serving suggestion for its breakfast cereal on Tuesday. The tweet has gone viral on Twitter.

Weetabix

Cereal firm Weetabix has been criticised since it shared an unusual serving suggestion for its breakfast cereal on Tuesday. Weetabix uploaded pictures of Heinz baked beans spread over two of its cereal biscuits. The tweet has since been shared and liked thousands of times.

'Why should bread have all the fun'

"Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix," the company tweeted. The tweet garnered the attention of several other brands like YouTube, KFC, NHS, Tinder and even the United States Embassy in London. 

The US Embassy tweeted that the pairing was not the US-UK "collaboration we were hoping for". The British Embassy came up with a witty reply and said, "Strong opinion from the nation that makes tea in a microwave."

Meanwhile, Israel's official Twitter account managed by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Finally something that all Middle-Eastern countries can agree on. Just no. Also, want to know how you can upgrade your Weetabix? Hummus. #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix."

Here's how others reacted to Weetabix's breakfast suggestion:

  • The NHS
  • Domino's Pizza UK 
  • Virgin Australia
  • Victoria Police and West Yorkshire Police
  • Papa John's UK
  • KFC UK and Ireland
  • Tinder UK
  • Guinness World Records
  • YouTube
  • Toblerone

