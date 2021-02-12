Weetabix Disgusts One & All With Weird Combo; Domino's, Israel, Tinder, US Embassy Shocked

Cereal firm Weetabix has been criticised since it shared an unusual serving suggestion for its breakfast cereal on Tuesday. Weetabix uploaded pictures of Heinz baked beans spread over two of its cereal biscuits. The tweet has since been shared and liked thousands of times.

'Why should bread have all the fun'

"Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix," the company tweeted. The tweet garnered the attention of several other brands like YouTube, KFC, NHS, Tinder and even the United States Embassy in London.

The US Embassy tweeted that the pairing was not the US-UK "collaboration we were hoping for". The British Embassy came up with a witty reply and said, "Strong opinion from the nation that makes tea in a microwave."

Meanwhile, Israel's official Twitter account managed by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Finally something that all Middle-Eastern countries can agree on. Just no. Also, want to know how you can upgrade your Weetabix? Hummus. #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix."

Here's how others reacted to Weetabix's breakfast suggestion:

The NHS

That tweet should come with a health warning — NHS (@NHSuk) February 9, 2021

Domino's Pizza UK

Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever.



Weetabix: Hold my spoon. — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2021

We're almost scared to ask what the verdict on pineapple on Weetabix may be... — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

We're thinking maybe better than beans... 😆 — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2021

Virgin Australia

And suddenly we're kind of okay with the international borders being closed. — Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) February 9, 2021

Victoria Police and West Yorkshire Police

Please do not report crime via social media. — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) February 10, 2021

Even though this is criminal, please don't ring us to report it. — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) February 9, 2021

Papa John's UK

From the brand that brought you beans on pizza... yes it’s garlic sauce. pic.twitter.com/dxnE1dJvob — Papa John's UK (@PapaJohnsUK) February 9, 2021

KFC UK and Ireland

Alexa how do I delete someone else’s tweet — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 9, 2021

Let’s set aside our differences to prosecute this under the Geneva Convention. — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 9, 2021

Tinder UK

Trust us, this is not a Match — Tinder UK (@TinderUk) February 9, 2021

Guinness World Records

record for most random breakfast combination confirmed — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 9, 2021

YouTube

Patiently waiting for this Mukbang content 👀 — YouTube (@YouTube) February 9, 2021

Toblerone

We're from Switzerland, so we're staying out of this. — Toblerone (@Toblerone) February 9, 2021

