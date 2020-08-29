France's Macron Says He Took Tough Stance In Regard To Turkey's Actions In Mediterranean

French President Emmanuel Macron said on August 28 that he had adapted a tough attitude in regard to Turkey’s actions in the Eastern Mediterranean to set red lines because Ankara prefers actions over words. Macron reportedly said that he needs to be consistent in his deeds as Turks only respect actions, especially when it comes to Mediterranean sovereignty. Both nations are currently embroiled in a standoff over the offshore energy exploration rights of eastern Mediterranean. Recently, Turkey had blamed France for the rising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and between Turkey and Greece.

Macron talks about Turkey and Mediterranean

According to the reports, Macron has asked the European Union to show unanimity with Greece and Cyprus in the dispute over natural gas reserves. Macron has repeatedly demanded sanction from the EU against Turkey. However, the two NATO allies came face to face in the month of June after a French warship attempted to inspect a Turkish vessel as part of a UN arms embargo for Libya. Talking about Turkey’s action, Macron reportedly said that he does not consider Turkey’s strategy to be a strategy of a NATO ally.

The dispute in the eastern Mediterranean stems from the fact that Greece believes that the small Greek islands that are located near Turkey’s coasts should not be taken into account when deciding maritime boundaries, this claim had been vehemently disputed by Turkey. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of trying to take a larger than its appropriate share of the resources present in the eastern Mediterranean. As per reports, the foreign ministers from the EU nations were believed to debate about possible sanctions that would persuade Turkey to make compromises regarding its claim to energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. Multiple foreign nations have now also become involved in the rising tensions with Germany engaging in ‘shuttle diplomacy’, and US President Donald Trump reportedly having separate conversations with Ankara and Athens.

