Germany Urges To Cease Naval Exercises Amid Rising Tensions Between Greece, Turkey

Germany on August 27 urged to cease naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean region in an attempt to defuse the ongoing tensions between Greece and Turkey which it fears could turn into a catastrophe. Reportedly, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for both the nations to hold talks over gas resources and maritime borders.

Tensions between Greece and Turkey have risen amid both countries’ claims to the same parts of the eastern Mediterranean Sea over significant gas reserves and maritime rights. As per several reports, EU foreign ministers in Berlin are discussing the deepening dispute between the two NATO allies in the Mediterranean region. Observes have raised concerns that the standoff could accidently tip into conflict.

Commenting on the ongoing tensions, Maas, who is spearheading mediation efforts between the two nations, reportedly said that a diplomatic solution is required to end this conflict. He added that the preconditions for these talks are that these manoeuvres in the eastern Mediterranean, are stopped. He also went on to say that the parties will surely not sit down at the table when warships are facing each other in the eastern Mediterranean.

Reportedly, the bloc's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell will offer ministers with a slew of options for dealing with Turkey even though he has been keen to emphasize the significance of keeping dialogue with Ankara going. However, there is some pressure from a few quarters, stressing for a tough action against Turkey. The Berlin meeting held recently was an informal one with no decisions to be taken but the EU officials will focus on the ongoing dispute at a summit next month.

Read: Turkey's Ambition To Become Maritime Powerhouse Intensifies Tensions In Mediterranean

Read: Turkey Issues Advisory To Carry Out A Seismic Survey In Mediterranean

Turkey announces live-fire exercise in East Mediterranean

As per several reports, Turkey on August 27 announced that it will hold new live-fire military drills off the southern Mediterranean coast next week, after Greece arranged war games with France, Italy and Cyprus. The EU has long been infuriated by Turkey sending ships on exploratory missions to drill for gas in waters claimed by Cyprus.

Earlier this year, EU imposed sanctions on two Turkish nationals involved in its illegal drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean. Earlier this month, France, which is already in a dispute with Turkey over Libya and parts of the Middle East, has deployed ships to the eastern Mediterranean. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier warned that he would hit back against any attack after France sent ships to help Greece. Since Turkey announced sending a ship to the region close to the Greek island of Kastellorizo to carry out military exercises, Greece and Cyprus have urged for a tough EU response.

(Image credit: AP)

Read: Trump Talks To Greek PM, Urges Dialogue With Turkey To Resolve Maritime Dispute

Read: Turkey Accuses France Of Escalating Tensions In Eastern Mediterranean Amid Stiff Standoff