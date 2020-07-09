Melania Trump's Sculpture Removed In Her Hometown After It Was Set On Fire

US First Lady Melania Trump's wooden statue that was installed in her hometown in Slovenia was reportedly set on fire on the United States Independence day on July 4. The quirky statue made by an American artist Brad Downey has now been removed, the video of which was shared by him on his Instagram handle. As per reports, local police have launched an investigation into the matter to find out who targeted the statue. The statue was erected a year ago depicting Melania Trump in a blue dress that she wore in her husband's inauguration ceremony in 2016.

The statue that was installed in Sevnica, Slovenia and was publicised as the first public statue of Melania, reportedly received a lot of backlash from the locals who branded it a 'disgrace' complaining that it looked nothing like the First Lady. The destruction of Melania Trump's statue came in the backdrop of historical monuments being destroyed in the United States and the rest of the world of people who are deemed racist as per modern standards. Many statues of confederate leaders were either vandalised or defaced in the past few weeks following protests that were sparked over the brutal killing of a black man George Floyd by a white police officer.

From model to first lady

Melania, who was born in 1970 in Slovenia, which was then Yugoslavia, migrated to the United States in the 90s to pursue the American dream. She worked as a model before meeting a then real estate mogul Donald Trump, who is now the president of the United States. The duo began dating and in 2005 they married following which she gave birth to their son Barron William Trump in 2006. The couple has been living in the White House since January 2016 and their further stay will be determined by the upcoming presidential election in November.

