Montenegro President Milo Djukanovic Proposes Opposition Leader As New Prime Minister

Montenegro President Milo Djukanovic on Thursday, October 8 proposed an opposition leader as the country's new prime minister. The move marks the end of Djukanovic's pro-Western party rule in Montenegro.

According to the reports, Djukanovic suggested the parliament that opposition leader Zdravko Krivokapic be made the next Prime Minister of Montenegro following his high-level discussion with the opposition parties.

'Improved political culture'

According to the state electoral commission of Montenegro, the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) won 35 percent of the vote, followed by the main pro-Serb opposition alliance with 32.5 percent in the August 30 election. However, a coalition of the three opposition parties together garnered 41 of the 81 seats in the assembly. As per reports, it was still not clear when the parliament will meet to formally announce the confirmation of the new Prime Minister.

Zdravko Krivokapic is a 62-year-old university professor who headed the opposition party 'For the Future of Montenegro' in the parliamentary elections and is reported to be new in politics. He is known as an outspoken critic of Djukanovic and is considered to have close relations with the pro-Russian Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro. After the meeting, Krivokapic was reported to have said that the smooth transition of power is proof of “improved political culture" in Montenegro.

Montenegro's election was fuelled by a dispute over a law on religious rights staunchly opposed by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church. As per reports, the issue sparked divisions in the small nation of 620,000 people that challenged its traditional Slavic allies Serbia and Russia to become independent in 2006 and join NATO in 2017.

The church opposed the law, that allows the government to confiscate its property, as a prelude to setting up a separate church. The allegations were denied by the government.

Montenegrin President, who heads the outgoing DPS party, had earlier accused Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic of allegedly interfering in the election that was held after months of widespread protest by Serbian Orthodox Church supporters.

Inputs/Image: AP