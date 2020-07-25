Greta Thunberg Pledges To Donate 1 Million Euros In Prize Money, Netizens React

Soon after Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg pledged to donate 1 million euros ($1.14 million) to different organizations and projects, netizens have poured in their opinions about the teenager being awarded such huge prize money. Thunberg was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, that recognizes people for their contribution to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

On Monday in a video posted on Twitter, Thunberg said that she will donate the prize amount through her foundation, starting with €100,000 to the SOS Amazonia campaign to tackle COVID-19 in Amazon. Thunberg further said she will also donate another €100.000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation to support their work to make ecocide an international crime.

She also highlighted that the world is facing a climate emergency and her Foundation will donate all the prize money to support organisations fighting for a sustainable world, defending nature, and supporting people already facing the worst impacts of the climate and ecological crisis.

I’m extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. We’re in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of 1 million Euros to support ... ->

1/3 pic.twitter.com/Eti6AJXSvj — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 20, 2020

READ | Greta Thunberg pledges to donate 100,000 euros to combat COVID-19 in Amazon

The video of the teenager pleased some of the Twitterati's while the rest took the incidents to mock the activist. "Congrats.you r our hope Greta. In our college, we have put up your poster on the wall, girls take inspiration" a user said praising Thunberg. While another called her a 'Strong woman'.

Reacting to the negative comments on Thunbergs cause a netizen said "It never ceases to shock me how publicly mean people are to Greta. You should all be thoroughly ashamed of yourselves & karma's gonna getcha."

https://t.co/5C80F1QKVf r our hope Greta. In our college,we have put up your poster on wall,girls take inspiration. — Bairakhpali Kishore (@bairakhpali) July 20, 2020

It never ceases to shock me how publicly mean people are to Greta.



You should all be thoroughly ashamed of yourselves & karma's gonna getcha. — No Justice No Peace #BLM (@mary_freday) July 20, 2020

READ | Greta Thunberg urges world leaders to 'Face the Climate Change' and build new systems

Criticising the activist a netizen said "Bravo Greta You win all these prizes...Congratulations. But still nothing is changing...quite the contrary We need a new strategy Because this is the reality on the ground". "Another “Participation” prize for a loosing proposition?" said another user. While another user opined that "One thing to consider. You never need to force someone into protecting their own interests. People are highly motivated in their own prosperity and survival. You are wasting your life, you deserve better. Just a thought".

Bravo Greta

You win all these prizes...Congratulations.



But still nothing is changing...quite the contrary



We need a new strategy

Because this is the reality on the ground pic.twitter.com/ZBrIKLznZv — Christopher Cartwright (@chriscartw83) July 20, 2020

Another “Participation” prize for a loosing proposition? — Ima Freeman (@ImaFreeman5) July 20, 2020

You assume that people understand what’s in their best interest. That false assumption undermines your whole argument. — サイモン Simon V (@SimonVarnam) July 23, 2020

One thing to consider. You never need to force someone into protecting their own interests. People are highly motivated in their own prosperity and survival. You are wasting your life, you deserve better. Just a thought. — #caztech (@cdtmgr7733) July 20, 2020

READ | UN official: Climate change threatens global peace

Currently, Thunberg is continuing with her protest against the climate crisis. Taking to twitter the teenager wrote "School strike week 101. The climate crisis doesn’t go on summer holiday, so we keep on protesting. #climatestrikeonline #StayAtHome #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #flattenthecurve".

READ | Bhumi Pednekar joins hands with India's youngest climate activist Licypriya Kangujam

Image -AP