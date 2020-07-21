Greta Thunberg Pledges To Donate 100,000 Euros To Combat COVID-19 In Amazon

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has pledged to donate 100,000 euros to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Brazilian Amazon. Thunberg announced the donation after the teenager was awarded the first edition of Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity with a prize amount of 1 million euros ($1.14 million.)

In a video posted on Twitter, Thunberg said that she will donate the prize amount through her foundation, starting with €100,000 to the SOS Amazonia campaign to tackle COVID-19 in Amazon. She will also donate another €100.000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation to support their work to make ecocide an international crime.

“The prize money, which is one million euros...will be donated through my Foundation to different organisations and projects who are working to help people on the frontlines, affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis, especially in the Global South," said the teenage climate activist.

Thunberg highlighted that the world is facing a climate emergency and her Foundation will donate all the prize money to support organisations and projects fighting for a sustainable world, defending nature, and supporting people already facing the worst impacts of the climate and ecological crisis.

Over 100 nominees

The Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity aims to recognise people, groups of people and/or organisations from across the globe whose contributions climate action stand out for its “novelty, innovation and impact”. Thunberg was among the 136 nominees (corresponding to 79 organizations and 57 personalities) from 46 different countries.

Jorge Sampaio, Chair of the Grand Jury of the Prize, said that the way Thunberg has been able to mobilise younger generation for climate action, it has made her “one of the most remarkable figures” of the contemporary world. The Grand Jury, comprising internationally renowned personalities from the various fields, stressed that the force of Thunberg’s singular and distressing message is capable of arousing disparate feelings.

