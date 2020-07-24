Bhumi Pednekar Joins Hands With India's Youngest Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has now taken a firm stand about climate conservation by collaborating with the youngest environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam. Bhumi has launched an initiative called 'Climate Warriors' in which she is mobilizing citizens to contribute and do their bits towards protecting the environment. The actor has been highlighting several people who are running in the forefront in this field and supporting her initiative.

Bhumi Pedenkar’s ‘Climate Warriors’ Initiative

Talking about her Climate Warriors, Bhumi said that it is a platform that raises awareness at every level possible because climate change is real and is here. The actor expressed that it a cause that she is deeply passionate about. She added she will do whatever it takes to bring conversations regarding climate and environment out in the open. According to her, everyone owes it to the next generation, who will inhabit this planet. Along with it, everyone owes it to the planet because it sustains us.

Bhumi Pednekar talks about Licypriya Kangujam

Bhumi said that Licypriya is a child environmental activist from Manipur and she is one of the youngest global climate activists. Although young, her work towards climate activism is beyond hee age. She added that Licypriya has also received the prestigious DR APJ Abdul Children Award, World Children Peace Prize & Indian Peace Prize for creating a symbolic device ‘SUKIFU’ to curb air pollution.

Lickypriya Kangujam’s message

The young activist wants to give a small message to the people and children that they should not use plastic. She wants everyone to plant more trees. Lastly, she said that trees give out cool and fresh air for everyone to breathe.

The founder of the ‘Child Movement’, Licypriya said that when she just 6 she got the opportunity to attend a United Nation conference in Mongolia. Expressing that it was a life-changing event for her, she adds that upon returning she started her organisation to call out leaders to take urgent and necessary actions for saving the planet and everyone’s future. Talking about her survival kit, SUKIFU she said that the device gives fresh air to her lungs and save her health from air pollution.

