Pakistan-backed Infiltration Attempts In Kashmir May Increase Post Taliban Takeover: EFSAS

The European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) has expressed concerns stating that Pakistan-backed infiltration by 'jihadis' (terrorists) may increase in the Kashmir valley after the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan. EFSAS Director Junaid Qureshi made a virtual intervention at the United Nations Human Rights Council's (UNHRC) 48th regular session in Geneva, drawing the Council's attention to the alarming situation in Afghanistan and the repercussions it could have for Jammu and Kashmir. "When the Soviets left Kabul in 1989, many Islamist fighters had to go somewhere. And for many, somewhere was Kashmir. 32 years later, when the last US soldier has left Afghanistan and Taliban has taken over, it again has left thousands of mercenaries jobless, who are triumphant after having driven yet another superpower out of Afghanistan," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Junaid, a resident of Kashmir himself, claimed that visions of the horrific years in the 1990s, when jihadis were re-routed to Kashmir after being trained, armed, and patronised by Pakistan's intelligence agency, had returned to haunt people in the valley. "In view of the destructive role that Pakistan has historically played in the region, the people of Jammu and Kashmir fear that the country will persist with its strategy of supporting terrorism and will resume its policy of pushing terrorists into Kashmir to keep dangerous veterans of the Afghan campaigns from destabilizing Pakistan itself," he added, as reported by ANI. Junaid claimed that Kashmiris support Afghans but were opposed to the Taliban and terrorism. He also went on to urge the UN Security Council to act and prevent Pakistan from indulging in terror activities in Afghanistan and Kashmir.

PM Modi urges global community to ensure Afghan is for terrorism

It is pertinent to mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed an indirect attack on Pakistan and China for harbouring terrorists and seeking political mileage from the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. On September 25, while speaking at the 76th UN General Assembly, PM Modi criticised their 'regressive thinking,' and said that countries that use terrorism as a political tool must recognise that terrorism is a threat to them as well. PM Modi also highlighted the importance of ensuring that Afghanistan's soil is not used to harbour terrorism or promote terrorist operations. He further went on to state that the international community must ensure that no country exploits the delicate situation in Afghanistan for personal gain.

(Image: Twitter/ @Junaid Qureshi/AP)