Toronto Opens Canada's First Van Gogh Exhibit With A Surprise Twist As Lockdown Eases

Toronto art lovers have a new reason to rejoice amid the COVID pandemic as the city opens its first-ever drive-through Van Gogh exhibit, to ensure visitors maintain social distancing.

Organisers of the Van Gogh Exhibit in Canada's largest city Toronto have come up with an incredibly novel ideal — offer art lovers a drive-in facility to venture out and admire famous artworks, while not having to expose themselves to the otherwise heightened possibility of COVID infection.

Corey Ross, a co-producer of the exhibition, speaking to a news daily in Canada stated that the show was initially scheduled for May, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

"We had to think creatively," said Ross. "You've never had an experience like this in your car. The feeling is almost as if the car is floating through the art."

a van gogh exhibit is opening in toronto on may 1st and bts is coming to toronto on the 30th,,,, could this be taehyungs chance to go to see all van goghs art ? 🥺 (i think the one below is in amsterdam but it would look like this!) pic.twitter.com/SUGWKvZbcQ — ☁ミ✲ 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞⁷ | KTH1 (@eternaIswan) February 16, 2020

Drive-in art: ‘Immersive van Gogh’ exhibit will be viewable from patrons’ cars between June 18 and 28, in Toronto | @TorontoStar https://t.co/nyzzxdGyA1 pic.twitter.com/GHovM2wbdS — Canada Council for the Arts (@CanadaCouncil) May 14, 2020

The ingenious attempt will be hosted in Canada's largest city, as the country is slowly opening up and coming out of lockdown. According to reports, the exhibit began last week with two viewing areas in a Toronto warehouse, one area with social distancing circles drawn on the ground for those who wish to view the galleries on foot, and another for people in cars, who can simply drive right into the building and view the art all around them.

Our long time partners at Grand Touring Automobiles photographed their Rolls Royce Phantom at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Toronto, what a spectacular set! pic.twitter.com/EWEqhkWlsu — Autostrada Magazine (@autostradamag) July 3, 2020

The world premiere of a massive interactive Vincent van Gogh exhibit is coming to #Toronto https://t.co/cFJHCv95uv pic.twitter.com/0vJJbyGDmX — Listed Toronto (@ListedToronto) February 4, 2020

Toronto’s immersive Van Gogh exhibit will reopen, but it’ll be looking a little different. The art experience will now integrate #socialdistancing circles. Will you be visiting @immersivevango? pic.twitter.com/m21k3zD4Ps — Living Realty Inc. (@livingrealtyinc) June 2, 2020

It was reported in a news daily that 52 projectors covering more than 7,200 square feet of space with moving art and music was installed in the warehouse and can reportedly take up to 10 cars at a time. The installation was set up in collaboration with creators of Van Gogh Starry Night, an immensely popular exhibition organised in Paris last year.

From Van Gogh’s earliest sketches to his most recognised and revered masterpieces, the artist's works are projected along the walls, columns, and floors of the space.

The 35-minute show involves lights and music and viewers are required to stop at their designated parking spots and turn off their car engines and lights while the artworks are displayed. The paintings are positioned in a way that allows visitors to absorb all the paintings through their windscreens.

Due to its massive popularity, the exhibit is reportedly already booked for most of its dates till the end of August. However, the organisers have assured visitors that the show will remain open through September.

The @immersivevango exhibit was an incredible art experience! 💛 pic.twitter.com/29MxUrjtBg — Sara Duck (@SaraDuck) July 5, 2020

