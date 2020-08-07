Pope Francis Appoints Six Women In Senior Roles To Oversee Vatican’s Finances

In a remarkable first, Pope Francis has appointed six women to look after the Vatican’s finances in the most senior roles ever given to women at the Catholic church. According to the reports, among the six women, former British political leader Ruth Kelly is also included.

The new appointment marks a crucial move in Pope Francis' papacy and fulfills his vows of placing women in leadership positions. As per the reports, the 15-member Council for the Economy was all-male until now. According to the church's statute rules, the council must include eight bishops who are always men and seven laypeople.

Six key women appointees

According to the international media reports, all the female appointees are European, eminent personalities, and have good financial backgrounds. Leslie Ferrar, a former treasurer to Prince Charles, from Britain is also on the team.

Charlotte Kreuter-Kirchhof and Marija Kolak, both from Germany, and Maria Concepción Osacar Garaicoechea and Eva Castillo Sanz, both from Spain, are the remaining four women members appointed to the council, as per reports. Alberto Minali, who is a former director general at Generali, the Italian insurance company, is the seventh non-clergy member appointed to the council.

The new appointments come amid the Vatican's struggle with finances in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in the number of tourists visiting its museums. The other prominent women who have been given important positions during Pope Francis’ papacy include Barbara Jatta, Head of the Vatican Museums, and Francesca Di Giovanni, Undersecretary of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State.

