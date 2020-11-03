Pope Francis Expresses Sorrow Over Vienna Attack, Says 'only Love Can Silence Hate'

Pope Francis on Tuesday expressed his sorrow over the horrific terrorist attack in Vienna, extending his prayers to the families of the departed souls. Urging people to strengthen 'peace and fraternity,' the Pope said that 'only love could silence hate.'

At least 5 people died and 14 were left wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna on November 2. As per agency reports, Vienna authorities said that one of the attackers, who is believed to have accomplices, has been killed in the shooting. The reports further state that about 50 shots were fired in the street near the Stadttempel synagogue.

I express my sorrow and dismay for the terrorist attack in #Vienna, and I pray for the victims and their families. Enough violence! Let us together strengthen peace and fraternity. Only love can silence hate. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) November 3, 2020

Terror attack in Vienna

Meanwhile, Vienna police force has expanded its manhunt for synagogue shooting attackers outside the city limits. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer in a press briefing said the attackers were "heavily armed and dangerous." Vienna police have urgently asked people to exercise restrain and not share videos or photographs of the event on the internet. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had earlier informed of army deployment in the city to allow Vienna police to focus on their anti-terror efforts.

The recent attack has shocked the world as it is the third terror attack on European soil in less than a week. It comes after three major terror attacks were reported in France over a period of one month. In the latest attack on October 31, an Orthodox Greek priest in the French city of Lyon was shot outside a church. Just two day prior to that, a man armed with a knife killed three people in a church in Nice. Earlier on October 16, a history teacher was beheaded outside his school amid ongoing tensions over a French newspaper’s publication of caricatures on Prophet Muhammad. The events have heightened tensions across Europe over radical Islamist, secularism and freedom of speech.

