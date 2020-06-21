Forces Get Nod To Change Rules Of Engagement With China; Rajnath To Raise Clash In Russia

In the light of the India-China Galwan conflict leading to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army Jawans, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given complete authority to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawatl, the three chiefs of Indian Armed Forces and the corps commanders to act and react as deemed fit according to the situation on the ground. In a meeting with CDS General Rawat and the three chiefs of Armed Forces, the Defence Minister reiterated that India is a peaceful nation but the repeated acts of aggression by the Chinese has compelled the Indian Army to change the rules of engagement with the hostile neighbour.

The change in rules of engagement seemingly points out that the armed forces will no longer be bound by restrictions on the use of firearms and will have full authority to respond as deemed fit for the prevailing situation if the neighbour turns hostile. Rajnath Singh has also asserted that he will speak to Russia regarding the ongoing dispute with China as he is scheduled for a three-day visit to Russia from Monday to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War. The defence minister's visit holds significance as it occurs soon after the border standoff between India and China of June 15-16 claiming lives of Indian soldiers and as per reports heavy casualties on Chinese People's Liberation Army as well.

Galwan valley standoff a reality check for China?

Even as India has said that 20 soldiers were martyred in the violent face-off, China has refrained to disclose its numbers calling it a 'goodwill gesture' even though reports claim China suffered over 40 casualties. Giving its reason under the garb of 'goodwill', China said that disclosing numbers might insight nationalistic sentiment on both sides and might further escalate the tension.

Usually, China has a way of showcasing its strength to the world by releasing videos of its army's might and artillery, and strong-arming smaller or weaker nations be it military-wise, economically, or by diplomatic channels. The so-called 'Goodwill Gesture' of China only points out that China suffered a massive blow in Galwan valley even when the Indian Army did not have any weapons while the Chinese were equipped with iron rods laced with spikes over them, clearly proving that it was a premeditated and planned coup of the Chinese.

