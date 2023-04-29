Russia Amends Its Criminal Code, Introduces Life Sentence For 'treason'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a new bill that imposes stricter penalties for terrorism and high treason. The amendments to the Russian Criminal Code, published on Friday, introduce life imprisonment for high treason, an increase from the previous maximum penalty of 20 years. According to a report from TASS, the bill also includes provisions that strengthen penalties for crimes related to terrorism and offenses against state security and the constitutional order.

As part of the new law aimed at combating terrorism and related offenses, the maximum penalty for terrorist attacks in Russia has been increased from 15 to 20 years in prison. The law also includes provisions that impose stricter penalties for crimes related to international terrorism, with sentences ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment (up from the current maximum sentence of 10 years). Additionally, the legislation raises the minimum sentence for recruiting individuals for terrorist activities from five to seven years. Those who aid and abet terrorism will now face up to 12 years in prison, as opposed to the current sentence of ten years.

15 years in prison for participating in terrorist networks

Individuals found guilty of leading and participating in terrorist networks will now face a punishment of ten to 15 years in prison, a significant increase from the previous sentence of five to ten years. The law also mandates stricter penalties for those who engage in activities that threaten transportation or life-support systems, with the maximum penalty increased from 15 to 20 years in prison. Notably, these amendments are noteworthy because they come at a time when Russia is fighting a war in Ukraine.