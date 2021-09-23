Ukraine: Bullets Fired At Vehicle Of Volodymyr Zelensky's Top Aide, Driver Injured

In what is being termed as an apparent assassination attempt, a number of bullets were fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s principal aide, Serhiy Shefir on September 22 injuring the driver. Following the attack on Wednesday, Zelensky has promised to respond strongly as Shafir is one of the top aides of the Ukrainian President. As per the BBC report, Shefir’s car was struck with a volley of bullets as he left his home south of the capital Kyiv on Wednesday morning (local time). The attacker is still not identified.

Zelensky suggested that it could have been a foreign or domestic attack. Meanwhile, Russia has categorically denied any involvement. Reportedly, Shefir described that when the bullets were fired at the vehicle carrying him, “we had to speed up a little, it was scary". The driver, who suffered injuries, was praised by Zeleensky’s top aide as he managed to get out after the “shots rang out.” He also suggested that he was targetted for intimidation of the “highest echelon of power.”

Shefir also said that such an attempt would be unsuccessful. He reportedly said, "One has to understand that our president [Zelensky] is very strong-willed, he has a spine and cannot be intimidated."

Kremlin denies involvement

As per the report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that any suggestion of Moscow’s link to the attack Shefir’s vehicle bore “the signs of an excessively excited emotional state.” He reportedly also said that, “Unfortunately nowadays, whatever happens in Ukraine, none of the current politicians is able to rule out the Russian trace.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky who is participating in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said from New York, “Saying 'hello' to me by shooting out of the forest at my friend's car is weak. The response will be strong." Ukrainian police have opened an investigation into the incident which took place near the village of Lisnyky. Reportedly, the police also said that the law enforcement officers are determining the possibility of Shefir being targetted for his work or as a part of a bid to destabilise the entire government.

(IMAGE: AP)