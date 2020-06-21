Ukraine: One killed, 21 rescued after Gas explosion rocks apartment in Kyiv

At least one person was killed in a gas explosion that rocked a multi-story apartment in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, international media reported citing rescue officials on June 21. The State Emergency service, later revealed that four out of the total nine floors have been obliterated by the explosion adding that several people could be trapped inside. It also reported that the explosion was of a “gas-air mixture.” indicating that it happened due to gas leak.

21 evacuated

"As of 11:00, one person was found dead. 21 people were evacuated. Three people have been released and further evacuation of the house's residents is underway," the statement by the department said.

A total of 21 people have been evacuated as of now as the authorities continue to find out the total of people present inside the building at the time of the explosion. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko while speaking to international media reporters said that a woman has been injured and had now been admitted to a hospital. According to reports, all the residents of the building would be relocated to a boarding house near Kyiv.

This is the second tragic incident to stun Ukraine within a week. Earlier on June 17, a light aeroplane crash-landed in the nation's southern city of Odesa, killing one person and injuring another one, local police said in a statement. Photos of the crash site released by the Odesa police department showed a damaged plane lying on a road without its landing wheels. Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.

(Image credits: dsns.gov.ua) (With inputs from agencies)