Vienna Attack: Embassy In Austria Assures Safety Of Indians, Asks To 'exercise Caution'

In the aftermath of the deadly “repulsive terrorist attack” in Austria, the Indian embassy in Austria assured the safety of the Indian community. In a Twitter post, the Indian embassy in Austria said that it is “in touch with authorities” to ensure the well being and security of the Indians after Vienna went on high alert in a series of shootings that rocked the capital. Meanwhile, the embassy advised the Indians based in Austria, “to exercise caution since terrorists may still be at large.” At least four people have been reported killed and 15 others wounded, including a police officer in a gunfires exchange near a synagogue in the city center.

The Embassy would like to assure the Indian community in Vienna that we are in touch with authorities for your safety. All are advised to exercise caution since terrorists may still be at large. @MEAIndia @MFA_Austria @IndianDiplomacy — India in Austria (@IndiainAustria) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Vienna issued an "Urgent Security Alert" earlier on its website and across all social media accounts. "There is an active shooter incident the Vienna 1st district near the area of Schwedenplatz near Sterngasse. Active gunfire. Police are present and engaging. All residents are urged to stay inside until further notice,” the notice read. Vienna has been put on high alert as the country’s police continue operations with multiple raids to make arrests and raids at gunmen’s houses in a manhunt with explosives after what the authorities are describing as an "Islamist" attack, sources of CNN confirmed.

The Austrian police are on the search for three other suspects as it ramped up the investigation. Austrian Interior Minister, Karl Nehammer, told local reporters that the perpetrator shot dead wore a fake explosive and was neutralized but the danger was still looming as citizens have been advised to avoid the public premises. Nehmar confirmed that the assailants were the IS sympathizer, hinting at the terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

SWAT teams deployed

Meanwhile, contrary to the initial reports the police are now suspecting the involvement of multiple gunmen according to CNN’s live report. Authorities urged the citizens, including the Indian community to stay at home or in a safe place as SWAT teams deployed were using the explosives to enter the gunman's apartment and under ways. We are experiencing difficult hours in our republic,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter, adding, “Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this vile terrorist attack.”

[Police officers walk near ambulances at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna. Credit: AP]

[Police officers walk at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna. Credit: AP]

