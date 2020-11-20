WHO Warns Europe Will Face 'tough Six Months' Ahead As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge

The World Health Organization Regional Director of Europe, Hans Kluge, during a press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, said that another ‘tough’ six months lie in front of Europe. As per the statement, there have been around 15.7 million cases of the novel coronavirus with nearly 355000 deaths. Also, in the past two weeks, deaths due to the deadly coronavirus increased by 18 per cent.

COVID-19 situation in Europe worsens

According to WHO, Europe registered 29,000 deaths due to the virus, during last week alone. Kluge said, “I would like to emphasize that every time we choose to follow guidance, stop the spread of misinformation or address denial, we contribute to preventing lives lost due to COVID-19. Right now, an average of 4500 lives are lost to COVID-19 in Europe every day. This is avoidable”. He further urged that if everyone acts, especially the most privileged ones, there can be an impact made. He further thanked people for their adherence to risk-reducing behaviour as new weekly cases of the virus decreased from over 2 million the week before last to approximately 1.8 million cases last week. He said, “It’s a small signal, but it’s a signal nevertheless”.

Europe accounted for 28 per cent of global cases and 26 per cent of deaths. Over 80 per cent of the countries in the region are reporting elevated 14-day incidence rates. As per the reports from France, intensive care wards have been at over 95 per cent capacity for 10 days. In Switzerland, intensive care units are at full capacity. Also, outbreaks in schools and other long-term care settings and various such gatherings are being reported.

Kluge made three very important points as he said that if everyone makes their share then lockdowns will be avoidable; Technology offers a ‘new horizon; Safe learning for children must be ensured so that they are able to enjoy the festive season. Kluge said, “I stand by my position that lockdowns are a last-resort measure. Mask use is by no means a panacea, and needs to be done in combination with other measures; however, if mask use reached 95%, lockdowns would not be needed. But, at mask-use rates of 60% or lower, it is hard to avoid lockdowns”.

Talking about the vaccines he said that they might not cure the virus entirely, but they provide major ‘hope’. In the end, he urged people not to give up as there is so much to gain. He urged to hold onto hope and make all the effort required to reduce ‘personal risk’ to the people and the community.

