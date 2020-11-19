'We Can Be Heroes' Cast: Read To Know Who Will Star In This Much-awaited Superhero Film

Fans of the movie Sharkboy and Lavagirl were surprised when Netflix announced the stand-alone sequel to the movie. The sequel is titled We Can Be Heroes. This superhero film will release on January 1, 2021, on Netflix. There is a lot of buzz surrounding the cast of the upcoming superhero movie We Can Be Heroes. Read ahead to know more about the cast of We Can Be Heroes.

Also read | Madhuri Dixit Nene Commemorates International Men's Day, Says She Misses Her 'boys'

Also read | Who Is Seahorse On The Masked Singer? Fans Begin To Speculate

The cast of We Can Be Heroes

From the first look images posted on Instagram by Taylor Dooley who will play the character of Lavagirl, fans have got a fair idea about the cast of the movie. Priyanka Chopra is playing the role of Ms Gradenko who is the leader of the superhero group called Heroics. Christian Slater will be playing the character of Tech-no.

Pedro Pascal will play the character of Marcus Moreno. J J Dashnaw will replace Taylor Lautner and play the character of Sharkboy. Brently Heilbron will play the character of Crushing Low. Vivien Blair plays the character if Guppy who is the daughter of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Other cast members of the film include Adriana Barraza, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell and Brently Heilbron.

Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX)



WE CAN BE HEROES releases globally on Netflix on New Year's Day pic.twitter.com/W9RtNibQij — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 18, 2020

According to a report by Collider, the plot of the movie We Can Be Heroes revolves around a group of children who are the progenies of the biggest superheroes in the world. They have to come together and save the planet from alien invaders. The invaders have taken their parents hostages. The movie will be directed by Robert Rodriguez.

The plot of the original The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D movie revolved around an imaginary superhero world made up by a boy called Max. But one day, the world comes to life and so do the made-up characters of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. The main superhero of the planet is Max and he helps Sharkboy and Lavagirl save their planet from alien invasions. Max also fights against his bullies in the movie who have taken the shape of villains.

Also read | Bobby Deol Expresses Gratitude To His Fans For Positive Response Towards 'Aashram'

Also read | Iggy Azalea Sizzles In A White Dress; Says She Lost 20 Lbs Post Delivery & Feels Lighter

Image courtesy- @taydools Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.