Family Of 4 Killed In Israel's West Bank Airstrike Since October 7, Say Victims' Relatives
An Israeli airstrike on a West Bank cafe that the military said targeted Palestinian militants also killed a family of four.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Entire family was killed in Israeli airstrike, say victims' relatives | Image: (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
23:13 IST, October 4th 2024