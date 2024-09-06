sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Father of Georgia School Shooting Suspect Arrested On Charges Including Second-Degree Murder

Published 06:32 IST, September 6th 2024

Father of Georgia School Shooting Suspect Arrested On Charges Including Second-Degree Murder

The father of the teenager accused of opening fire at a Georgia high school, killing four people, was arrested on various charges including second-degree murder

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A medical helicopter is seen in front of Apalachee High School after a shooting in Winder school.
The father of the teenager accused of opening fire at a Georgia high school, killing four people, was arrested on various charges including second-degree murder | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

06:32 IST, September 6th 2024